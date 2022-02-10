If you’re already over winter and looking for a way to get into the springtime spirit, then consider adding some flower nail art to your next manicure. Los Angeles-based artist Chelsea King says her clients love floral nails because of how versatile they can be — there are truly endless ways to reference blossoming botanicals on your fingertips.
King’s take? “Floral designs are the quintessential spring nail art look, but they’re always evolving year after year in new and exciting ways,” she tells Bustle. Though it’s hard to think about spring without also picturing flowers, the great thing about floral nail art is that it actually works 365 days a year. King says flowers can make for a nice transitional design from season to season, and switching up the colors can completely change the vibe.
As the warmer season inches closer, King predicts a few particular flower-accented manicures to dominate your social media feed. “I think this year, floral nail art is a bit more simplified compared to other years,” she says. “I’m seeing a lot of designs where you just have a couple of flowers on the nail, or a monochromatic color scheme, or featuring more greenery instead of flowers.” You can try the trend by going simple and neutral, bright and colorful, or get creative with 3D accents.
If you’re into DIY manis, you’ll need just one tool on hand. “Beginners can use dotting tools or a bobby pin to place little dots in the shapes of flowers,” King recommends. Or, of course, you can always hit up your favorite salon for an intricate design.
With that in mind, keep scrolling for 13 flower nail art designs that are sure to inspire your next mani.