If you’re already over winter and looking for a way to get into the springtime spirit, then consider adding some flower nail art to your next manicure. Los Angeles-based artist Chelsea King says her clients love floral nails because of how versatile they can be — there are truly endless ways to reference blossoming botanicals on your fingertips.

King’s take? “Floral designs are the quintessential spring nail art look, but they’re always evolving year after year in new and exciting ways,” she tells Bustle. Though it’s hard to think about spring without also picturing flowers, the great thing about floral nail art is that it actually works 365 days a year. King says flowers can make for a nice transitional design from season to season, and switching up the colors can completely change the vibe.

As the warmer season inches closer, King predicts a few particular flower-accented manicures to dominate your social media feed. “I think this year, floral nail art is a bit more simplified compared to other years,” she says. “I’m seeing a lot of designs where you just have a couple of flowers on the nail, or a monochromatic color scheme, or featuring more greenery instead of flowers.” You can try the trend by going simple and neutral, bright and colorful, or get creative with 3D accents.

If you’re into DIY manis, you’ll need just one tool on hand. “Beginners can use dotting tools or a bobby pin to place little dots in the shapes of flowers,” King recommends. Or, of course, you can always hit up your favorite salon for an intricate design.

With that in mind, keep scrolling for 13 flower nail art designs that are sure to inspire your next mani.

1 Metallic Swipes Add a metallic pop to add a pop to an almond-shaped mani dotted with tiny flowers. This one features bronzed stripes that curve around simple daisies.

2 Delicate Daisies A bright pink set like this one is the perfect way to transition into spring. All you need is to paint a couple of accent nails with simple daisies atop a clear background.

3 Graphic Designs For a more artsy look, a mani like this one references flowers by using graphic lines, blacked-out petals, and dashes of neon polish.

4 Glitter Petals Iridescent glitter flowers like these will catch the light for a super fun look-at-me moment. Though it has a clear base, the sheen gives that eye-catching accent touch.

5 Cherry Blossoms While daisies and roses tend to steal the flower nail art spotlight, cherry blossoms also make for a gorgeous botanical design.

6 Romantic Red If the scarlet polish wasn’t romantic enough, the petals that double as hearts in this set definitely bring this look home.

7 ’70s-Inspired Funkadelic florals are popping up everywhere. Go with multicolored flowers for an oh-so-groovy set.

8 Neon & Psychedelic This mani ups the ante on ’70s-inspired florals with its vibrant colors and rounded petals, both of which give it a tropical vibe.

9 Pearl-Studded Pearlcore nails have also been all the rage as of late. Combine that trend with florals in a mani like this one for a very on-trend look.

10 Abstract Petals The abstract blue petals on these square tips prove you can do floral nail art in a less obvious way. Simply pair a bright polish shade of your choice with a neutral milky base.

11 3D Flowers Bring your floral art to life by adding actual rhinestone-studded flowers to your nail beds for a 3D peach-hued mani.

12 Soft Roses Rather than going for a traditional red rose, opt for a mani like this one that features swirled white rose petals that reference the flower in a more subtle way.