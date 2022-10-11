Whipped foundations are nothing new in the beauty space — and most Millennials will likely have middle school-era memories of dipping into a particular mainstay, icing-thick foundation from the drugstore (looking at you, Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse) ... But the latest trend to be all over BeautyTok is most definitely unique, to say the very least, and was inspired by viral videos of frothing skin care in water that gained steam thanks to one of the platform’s fave creators, Glamzilla.

For those that make yummy at-home matcha lattes and creamy cold brews, you may already have a handheld milk frother in your kitchen — though I can almost guarantee that you haven’t thought to use the device to hand-whip your foundation. TikTok, however, most definitely has, opting to put some of their favorite foundation formulas in a glass of water to create a satisfyingly smooth, creamy whip. And though many beauty lovers who’ve taken to the trend admit that they don’t fully understand the science behind creating their own custom mousse, the better-than-skin, light-as-air results seemingly speak for themselves.

Avonna Sunshine, a creator who is one of the first to explore the frothed foundation technique, speaks on how the mousse wears throughout the day and after a long workout (and beyond a seconds-long first impression): “[The consistency] is very whipped cream-like, very lightweight on the skin, definitely waterproof.”

And while the results seem worth a try, it goes without saying that this technique is pretty messy, impractical for day to day, and potentially wasteful (especially when it comes to your fave foundation that may be pretty pricey).

TikTok, it seems, is willing to try anything when it comes to beauty hacks (just take a look at the blush to conceal under eyes trend and reverse hair washing, to name a few). And TBH, it’s only a matter of time before the next technique goes viral.