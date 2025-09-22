London Fashion Week’s S/S 2026 Season Was All In On Freeing The Nip

London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season may have sped past, running from September 18 to 22, but it definitely didn’t fall short of giving style fans lots to talk about. From the moment it kicked off with H&M’s show, which featured the buzzy runway debut of Romeo Beckham (yes, that Beckham) and a star-studded front row that seated Emily Ratajkowski, to supermodel Naomi Campbell making an appearance on Richard Quinn’s runway, the UK leg of fashion month has been absolutely noteworthy.

Though designs this season spanned the creative spectrum, from hyper-romantic to punk rock, several designers seemed to agree on one key thing: that the runways be nipply. (It’s the same breast-forward thread that connected London with fashion week’s US-based counterpart, New York Fashion Week, which wrapped on Sept. 16. That, too, was hella nipply.) From one of balletcore’s biggest advocates, Simone Rocha, who balanced her trademark girlhood ethos with the spicy style, to the ever-alive catwalks of Vin + Omi, who took inspiration from anarchy, fashion’s tastemakers went all in on the sheer look, proving that bodily autonomy is — and will always be — in vogue.

Ahead, some of the nippliest looks from London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Noon By Noor

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noon by Noor sent out a handful of see-through looks. One that was most striking was also the most unexpected: a flimsy mint-tinged hoodie in a delicate material and matching pants with a ruffled hem. Sporty and spicy in one fell swoop.

Tove

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After a brief hiatus, Tove returned to LFW with a bang, celebrating femininity through various interpretations. One of which included a draped white gown with a plunging top, cinched waist, and flowy skirt so aqueous it gave off a whiff of Grecian goddess.

Dreaming Eli

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Against the backdrop of a gothic-style church, Dreaming Eli dressed models in ethereal looks that oozed sensuality. It was a jarring juxtaposition of the venue and the clothes. Case in point: one skin-matching dress, which featured blood-red accents, was practically translucent.

H&M

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the most star-studded catwalks this season was H&M’s, which included models like Alex Consani and celebrity offspring Beckham, Lila Moss, and Amelia Gray-Hamlin, whose parents are David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Lisa Rinna, respectively. Among the rush of clothes that sashayed down runways was a chocolate-hued maxi dress with asymmetrical ruffle details around the waist. The sheer number channeled boho chic, a trending aesthetic.

Simone Rocha

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

One of the proponents of balletcore and bows, Simone Rocha’s latest set of designs was still a nod to girlishness, albeit with prom-esque grandiose (peep: crinoline gowns and lots of fluff). One such look was a black distressed dress with a voluminous skirt that looked like it was torn along the torso, fully exposing a diaphanous lace-trimmed bra.

Vin + Omi

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vin + Omi’s latest collection unveiled a new sustainable material crafted from red-barked dogwood. The fabric that stood out to me, however, was the one that was barely there. Behold: an LBD deserving of the tag “naked dressing.”

Mark Fast

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Y2K revival isn’t going anywhere — particularly the dress over pants look — as proven by Mark Fast’s runway. Clearly, come spring, the trend will be nearly unrecognizable from the chaotic pairings of yore. After sleeker interpretations of the look have surfaced in recent years, with style stars going for monochromatic or downright matching sets, Mark Fast introduced one small tweak: sheer fabrics.

Susan Fang

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sensory was the motif at Susan Fang, who brought designs to life with the help of 3D printing and technology (see: her pixelated patterns). One look, which featured 3D diamond-esque folds across the torso before billowing into a voluminous skirt, was skin-baring from head to toe. Peep her jelly shoes.