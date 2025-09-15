Emily Ratajkowski Made The Cleavage-Baring Plunge Her NYFW Uniform

It’s the thick of New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season. Naturally, the industry’s supermodels have made their appearances, though not all of them on runways. While Kendall Jenner did walk a show (for Khaite), others were spotted elsewhere, at glitzy intimate parties and star-studded front rows. Take Emily Ratajkowski, for example.

EmRata’s Plunging Gown

The My Body author traded the catwalk for the streets this season, preferring to cause a stir outside the shows and parties. She kicked off NYFW by attending a party hosted by W and Bloomingdale’s in a dress that was a total looker. She wore a version of the button-down dress, replete with a collar. Hers, however, was crafted in silk. Also, instead of buttons lining the torso, hers was completely open, with a plunge that dipped deep down her navel. The midi-length stunner featured a belt detail in the same fabric slung low around her hips.

For a look that was very New York (read: all-black), she accessorized with simple heeled sandals and a boxy clutch.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Sideboob-Baring Cutouts

To attend the Calvin Klein show on Sept. 12, whose front row included the likes of Lily Collins and BTS’ Jungkook, Ratajkowski wore an LBD with a surprise cutout. From the front, it looked like your run-of-the-mill knit dress, with a mock neck, a cap sleeve situation, and the subtlest high-low maxi hemline. When the Too Much star turned to the side, however, she revealed her outfit’s secret skin-baring detail: her armholes were torso-long. In fact, they dipped so low, that when worn braless like she did, it flaunted major sideboob, waist, and nearly dipped down her buttocks.

She added pointed-toe pumps with kitten heels seemingly worn with black socks and matching inky sunglasses. It was both minimalist and risqué.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Sleek Braless Pantsuit

Two days later, Ratajkowski made another appearance, this time for the Chopard Ice Cube Party. Another all-black look, she went sleek in a nondescript pantsuit. What made the look standout, however, was her plunging, braless styling. The sliver of skin, paired with her peekaboo toes in her heeled sandals, kept her proportions balanced.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Slays all around.