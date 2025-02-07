Some seasons are widely associated with celebrities. Think: Christmas is practically synonymous with Mariah Carey; the football season with Taylor Swift (at least, in recent years). With it being New York Fashion Week right now, Julia Fox has officially defrosted.

Every February and September, fashion’s favorite provocateur turns the streets of Manhattan into her personal runway, consistently debuting unexpected and shocking numbers. This Fall/Winter 2025 season, which kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 6, is proving to be no different. Fox made her first appearance of NYFW at the I Only Wear MAC Event, wearing a look in line with her style rebel persona.

Julia’s Trompe L’oeil Breastplate

At first glance, Fox’s look was relatively tame — sophisticated, actually. She leaned into the quiet luxury aesthetic with an oat trench coat. A linchpin of the trend, the classic piece is beloved by stealth wealth devotees, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk. She even paired the look with beige pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo. So far, so refined.

The understated look, however, came with a risqué surprise. The Down the Drain author left her coat open just enough to show off what she was wearing underneath: a bright orange nippled breastplate. Though it reportedly wasn’t molded based on Fox’s actual body, the firm custom-made piece was designed to look hyper-realistic. It was effective, too. She looked like she had nothing on but a flimsy piece of fabric that clung to her torso.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Mac Campaign

The bare-bodied look was a perfect fit for the event. Just last week, Fox was announced as the beauty behemoth’s newest brand ambassador. Of course, the new powerhouse tag team came with an accompanying “I ONLY WEAR MAC” campaign. Interpreting the tagline literally, Fox posed in a simulation subway car wearing nothing. but. makeup. Without an inch of fabric to cover her up, Fox’s unclothed body was covered by the campaign’s slogan, strategically placed over her breasts and crotch area.

Don’t worry, her makeup was snatched. She swiped lipstick in a lip-matching shade, rocked a smokey eye, and added a touch of pink blush. Her hair, meanwhile, was curled like a doll’s in a half-up, half-down pony. So, so good.