New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2026 season was another one for the books. Each show was more star-studded than the last, with A-list front rows that included Anne Hathaway at Ralph Lauren, Dakota Johnson at Coach, and Julia Fox at Marc Jacobs. Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski also made appearances on the Ralph Lauren and Tory Burch runways, respectively.

Cult Gia made its NYFW debut, while Public School returned to the New York scene after a six-year hiatus. Even the show experiences and venues were elevated. Bach Mai held the show over dinner, as is tradition, while Kim Shui took guests on a boat ride along the Hudson River.

The star of the week, of course, was the fashion, and savants were treated to a preview of trends to come. These include animal prints, belted coats, and opulent dresses, among others. One of the biggest styles is a continuation of a red-carpet favorite: naked, nip-freeing dressing.

The once-daring look has finally become so calcified in fashion week traditions, it’s no longer shocking — it’s expected. The only difference is in its interpretation, and this season, the see-through dress is more elevated than ever before. Ahead, the nippliest moments from NYFW that prove naked dressing is alive and well.

Cult Gaia

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After over a decade of amassing a loyal fanbase, Jasmin Larian Hekmat’s Cult Gaia finally made its NYFW debut. Among the jaw-dropping textural gowns she showcased was a see-through, wasabi-hued button-down and genie pants embellished with huge crystals.

AKNVAS

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Christian Juul Nielsen took inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen (aka the inspo for Frozen) for AKNVAS’ Fall/Winter 2026 collection. The resulting looks included decadent pastel confections, exaggerated silhouettes, and luxe animal print fur coats. (Even water bottles, in partnership with Okapa, were covered in fuzzy carriers.) One of the most eye-catching looks was a combination of these: a sheer corset with overstated hips covered in crumpled lavender accents.

Ulla Johnson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ulla Johnson’s take on the risqué style was saccharine and flower-heavy. A model strutted in floral-embroidered pastel pink co-ords accented with 3D appliqués. To edge it up, it was styled with brown leather gloves, boots, and a gray jacket.

Tory Burch

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tory Burch gave the classic turtleneck and pleated midi skirt combo a refreshing, adventurous upgrade by crafting the top in a thin, diaphanous material. Paired with gray bottoms, a brown braided leather belt, and knee-high boots, it felt so modern.

Kim Shui

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On a boat ride along the Hudson River, Kim Shui arguably delivered the most unconventional “naked” look of the bunch. One model wore a diaphanous cheongsam top with a navel-baring plunge, and a matching skirt with hip-high slits.

LaQuan Smith

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gilded glamour was the theme of LaQuan Smith’s sheer gown, which featured gold beading on one side that bled to the other. Paired with opera gloves and a lace cap, it felt so Great Gatsby-coded.

Christian Siriano

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Apart from the green dress worn by Coco Rocha that apparently took just 24 hours to make, a sheer lace dress with a massive diagonal pleated ruffle brought the biggest wow factor at Christian Siriano.

Anna Sui

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Sui’s theme this season was the New Romantics and the clothes delivered. Even the “naked” set — with its puff-sleeved top, ruching down the center, skinny scarf, and matching floral embroidered pants — was pure romance.

Christian Cowan

Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Cowan gave the trendy “naked dress” a medieval-inspired twist with several designs crafted in chainmail and metal mesh.