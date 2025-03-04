Milan Fashion Week just upped the ante of spicy looks on the runway. After New York and London made freeing the nip a mainstay, the Italian leg of fashion month proved that what everyone else can do, it can do better.

If you thought heritage brands were conservative, think again. The likes of Fendi, Gucci, and Ferragamo all chicly nodded to the daring style, with the barely there designs executed with couture-level craftsmanship.

This season, brands also employed buzzy models to strut in the naked styles. Fendi, for example, commissioned Gabbriette for the task, who walked the label’s 100th-anniversary milestone show in a nip-forward ensemble. Amelia Gray, daughter of Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, also turned heads at the Dsquared² show, rocking one of the most decadent (and translucent) pieces from the collection.

Between big labels continuing to wave the bodily autonomy flag and stylish models and attendees embodying the courageous look, Milan won the nip-forward game. Ahead, you’ll find the nippliest moments from Milan Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.

The Nippliest Runway Looks

Dsquared²

Dsquared² kicked off Milan Fashion Week with a (naked) bang. After Doechii opened the show in hot pants and model Isabeli Fontana showed off her entire butt on the runway, the label sent Gray to sashay down the catwalk in a decadent feathery look that was oh-so sheer.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fendi

Fendi celebrated a centennial milestone. Naturally, the Italian label’s 100th-anniversary show included spicy looks with even spicier talent. Case in point: Gabbriette taking the runway (for the second time ever) in a nip-forward lace top, skirt, and riding boots.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Blumarine

The fairy-tale aesthetic, a massive trend this spring, will continue its hold on the fashion industry, as seen at Blumarine. Come fall, however, the fantasy-inspired trend will get a risqué update with diaphanous styling. Yes, storybook protagonists also apparently like the exposed-undies look.

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gucci

Gucci injected a dose of whimsy into the bold look in a plunging lace dress in a delectable bubblegum pink. Embracing the skin-baring look, the same model sashayed down the runway in clear, PVC shoes. Naked-on-naked has never looked better.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MM6 Maison Margiela

Margiela’s diffusion line, MM6, infused hints of the OG label’s signature avant-garde aesthetic. One outfit included a completely transparent mock turtleneck tucked into trompe l’oiel jeans. The pair was oversized, with extra inches of denim jutting out of the sides, and featured the illusion of much smaller, more appropriately sized jeans.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

AVAVAV

AVAVAV also employed the optical illusion effect. This time, however, a model wore a flimsy long-sleeved top made to resemble officewear: a V-neck sweater layered over a button-down and necktie. The pattern of the torso, however, was subtly made to look like an X-ray, including faux ribs.

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ferragamo

Ferragamo won the title of “nakedest dress to walk the runway” this season. A model strutted down the heritage label’s show in a mock neck, long-sleeved mesh LBD. Apart from the long strips of “fringe” that accented the dress and turned it into one giant tassel, the model appeared basically commando underneath.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentino

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if Alessandro Michele ever designed for Bridgerton, here’s your answer: a decadent feathery dress with a “Bridgerton cleavage” so low it was semi-flautning nip. Diamond of the (fashion) ball, indeed.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Guests Were Nipply, Too

Attendees were equally daring. Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel attended the Acqua Fiuggi & Vogue Italia dinner in an all-black see-through look. (It also showed off her high-cut undies — a different naked trend.)

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, more show attendees harkened to the look. A guest rocked the Y2K-era dress-over-jeans look in a decidedly spicy top, while another wore a plastic bag-inspired dress that was wholly translucent, like its synthetic carrier counterpart.