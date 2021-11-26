Natural deodorant can be a bit of a minefield. If you’ve used anti-perspirant for years now, making the switch over can be quite an adjustment, requiring real perseverance. But luckily, there are some excellent brands that can make the process far more practical, such as Wild and Fussy.

Speaking of Fussy, the brand has delivered a world-first and is launching new limited edition refills that literally smell just like Christmas — largely because they’re actually made from unwanted, recycled Christmas trees. According to the brand, the UK buys over 6 million Christmas trees every year, but many that are deemed “imperfect” and therefore left behind, unable to fulfil their “Christmas destiny” as the Friends lot would say.

The brand has worked with a tree wholesaler and essential oil distiller in Norfolk to transform those poor guys into natural deo refills, meaning less waste on the whole. They will also continue with the project in the new year, collecting trees around the capital to use for their deos. Pretty amazing, right?

And if that isn’t your bag, I’d also some other brilliant buys out from other brands including Herlum, Youth To The People, Freya + Bailey, and Harry Styles’ Pleasing brand. Keep reading to find out about each one.

