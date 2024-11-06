Gigi Hadid is the latest celeb to embrace the bathrobe trend. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the model attended the opening of the pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea for her knitwear label, Guest In Residence, which she first launched back in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the event, Hadid posed for selfies with K-pop stars 2NE1’s leader CL, Jay Park, and NewJeans. The senior director of IMG Models New York, Luiz Mattos, also attended the launch and congratulated Hadid for her “monumental achievement.”

While all eyes were on the store’s opening, Hadid couldn’t help but draw attention with her effortlessly chic winter ‘fit.

Gigi’s Cashmere Robe

Posing for photos at the pop-up launch, Hadid turned heads in a belted brown cashmere coat that resembled a fuzzy bathrobe.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

She completed her casual look with straight-legged dark denim jeans, a simple gold necklace, and a pair of black Miu Miu loafers without socks.

The Bathrobe Trend Is All The Rage

Hadid isn’t the first big name to hop on the bathrobe bandwagon. Vogue credits French actor, Isabelle Huppert, for kick-starting the trend in 2024 when she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a Balenciaga bathrobe-esque gown.

Isabelle Huppert at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna continued the trend in September when she stopped by the Fenty Hair UK launch party at the famed London department store Selfridges. At the event, the mogul wore an off-the-shoulder custom Jacquemus design from the brand’s “La Casa” collection, serving luxe bathrobe realness.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

That same month, Angelina Jolie looked hotel suite ready at the 2024 New York Film Festival, where she stepped out wearing a cozy black Falconeri coat.