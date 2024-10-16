After a five-year hiatus, the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a glorious comeback on Tuesday, Oct. 15. As expected, the lingerie behemoth pulled out all the stops. It brought back the OG Angels (e.g. Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks), commissioned megawatt performers (Cher, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Tyla), and paved the way for VS runway debuts (i.e. Kate Moss, Ashley Graham, and Carla Bruni).

And leading the lingerie-clad charge? None other than supermodel Gigi Hadid. She kicked off the star-studded show with a powerful strut and — for an extra treat — returned to the runway for a second look. Naturally, both ’fits were positively risqué.

Gigi’s Bedazzled Plunging Romper

The first Angel to grace the show, Hadid’s entrance was all sorts of dramatic. She emerged from a sea of fog, propelled up from a hole in the floor. Naturally, she wore a set of angel wings in bubblegum pink. Her wings were a paid actor, too. In the middle of her walk, she tugged on a lever and her fliers opened into a towering, majestic pair.

While the wings were completely mesmerizing, it was her ’fit that was rather heavenly. The Guest in Residence founder wore a luxe silk romper with plunging neckline that hit the navel.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It was also bedazzled. The crystal-encrusted straps matched her built-in bejeweled belt. Meanwhile, smaller crystals were affixed on her shorts as dainty bows, one on each side. Even her wings’ straps were covered in sparklers, perfectly matching her exaggerated hoops that dripped in bling.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans clocked that she paid homage to her BFF Taylor Swift with her walk. Before blowing the audience a kiss after she ascended on stage, Hadid waved the way Swift does. (It’s her nightly gesture when she says “Oh hi” before belting out “Cruel Summer” at the Eras Tour. A viral moment.)

Her Second Plunging Look

Later on in the show, during Cher’s set, Hadid changed into a different outfit: a fiery red number. She strutted out in a see-through bodysuit that featured a massive criss-cross plunge straight down to the crotch. The rest of the high-cut suit was utterly sheer with red lacy details.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

In lieu of angel wings, she threw on a fluffy shroud of ruffled tulle as a shrug, and wore her wings on her feet instead. Hadid wore gladiator heels with bedazzled bow details and butterfly-esque flappers behind her leg, like a modern-day Hermes.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Angels are officially back, baby.