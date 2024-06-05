This is the year of the accessory — particularly the shoe, so much so that it’s difficult for any one item to compete for the top spot. Thanks to Beyoncé, cowboy boots are strong contenders for 2024’s hottest item, while ballet flats (in all their iterations) are still going strong. There’s a sportier option, too: Adidas Sambas.

Since 2022, celebs and influencers alike have taken to the sneaker, includin the Olsen twins, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and most often, Gigi Hadid. The supermodel has amassed an impressive collection of Sambas and can’t seem to stop wearing them. Case in point: her most recent ’fit.

Gigi’s Prairie-Meets-City Girl Look

Last week, Gigi was in New York in a look that should be on everyone’s summer moodboards. She donned a breezy ivory skirt with cottagecore vibes, thanks to its cut-outs shaped like crescents and leaves.

Adding a pop of color, she layered a vivid red cashmere sweater over a white top. (The cozy topper looks nearly identical to this Guest in Residence sweater, which is likely since the model/designer understandably loves to wear her own merchandise.)

BACKGRID

She also wore black-and-white Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas with high socks, punctuating her look with a slouchy schoolgirl touch. She finished the look with black sunglasses and a matching shoulder bag.

Her $540 Sneakers Have A Long History

The Sambas are not a new style. The first version of this shoe debuted in 1949. The recent rise in popularity, however, can largely be attributed to British designer Grace Wales Bonner, who has been collaborating on new Samba styles since 2020. The sneakers are especially beloved this year thanks to spring’s bright sneaker trend.

While Gigi has a closet full of Sambas, her latest look featured a Wales Bonner collab. The pair — made with leather and pony hair — retails for $540.

Her Other Samba Looks

Hadid has been loyal to the style for a year, wearing it nonstop, albeit in different colorways.

In February, she wore a brick red leather jacket with a pair in the same color. Playing with textures, she chose a suede Wales Bonner design with butter yellow stripes. Her masterclass in mixing materials didn’t stop there; she also wore a chunky knit top and pants with fringe details.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Last September, Hadid punctuated a monochromatic ’fit with white Sambas during Milan Fashion Week.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

The next month, she matched with her beau Bradley Cooper in a vivid yellow pair.

In 2022, Bella wore black Sambas with a plaid skirt and cobalt sweater — one of her many outfits styled with the shoe.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s a family favorite.