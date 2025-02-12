Gigi Hadid is a proven fashion chameleon. The model styles the perfect ensemble for every occasion. She can even pull off seemingly impossible fashion feats, like making Birkenstocks cool again or showing up to her store opening in a bathrobe, à la Rihanna.

On Feb. 10, Hadid shared a photo dump on Instagram to update fans on her life, which included quality time with her siblings Bella and Anwar, a Kacey Musgraves concert, and rare photos of her 4-year-old daughter, Khai. Naturally, she also showed off several new outfits, from a casual bra ensemble to a spicy boardroom-ready look.

Gigi’s Bra ’Fit

In the first picture, Hadid shared a mirror selfie showing off a chic yet casual bra top. She donned just a blue-and-white striped sports bra, and paired it with high-waisted white pinstripe pants, making for the ultimate workout-to-errands ensemble.

Instagram / Gigi Hadid

Gigi’s Itty-Bitty Miniskirt

Later in the slideshow, Hadid put her own spin on the corpcore trend. She wore a black pinstripe blazer from Miu Miu over a white A-line tank top. However, she paired her office-friendly top with party-ready bottoms, donning a tiny black leather miniskirt with a zipper pocket and matching belt.

Instagram / Gigi Hadid

She complemented her skirt with sheer black tights and matching pointed-toe pumps with elastic straps. When it came to accessories, Hadid kept things simple yet chic, wearing three pearl chokers connected by a gold pendant and carrying a brown cow-print handbag.

Gigi’s Robe Ensemble

A couple of days later, Hadid showed off the new Paco Rabanne fragrance on Instagram in one of the most luxurious bathroom looks there is. She wore just a luxe white bathrobe, monogrammed with her first name. The model accessorized with a gold chain and an eye-shaped pendant necklace, which perfectly matched the perfume bottle.

Instagram / Gigi Hadid

Whether it’s for a workout, a big event, or just a glam session, Hadid usually has a picture-perfect look prepared.