Gigi Hadid really can make anything work on the runway. On Friday, Sept. 27, the fashion week veteran showed off one of Vetements’ most daring designs of the season — a dress made completely out of DHL packing tape paired with matching heels — as she walked the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show.

The supermodel has been busy cementing her style versatility at Paris Fashion Week this year, making a case for bringing back Y2K-era layered polos on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Rabanne RTW Spring 2025 just hours before channeling a golden disco ball in a sheer chain mail mini dress at the Rabanne party.

Less than 24 hours later, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian’s now-infamous yellow tape catsuit that she wore for the Balenciaga Fall 2022 show. Like the reality star’s head-to-toe caution tape look, Hadid’s neon tape dress appeared to have been wrapped around her right before her runway appearance.

Gigi’s Yellow Tape Dress

Unlike Kim’s packing tape style moment, which was stamped with Balenciaga all over, Hadid’s highlighter yellow tape dress looked like something you could have picked up at a DHL supplier. The strapless mini dress, which barely extended to the star’s fingertips, was covered in the shipping company’s red logo.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 29-year-old Guest in Residence founder walked down the runway wearing the neon dressing with a pair of heels that appeared to have been wrapped in the same tape.

Her Coordinating Beauty Look

Hadid — who held hands with Travis Scott and Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvasalia at the end of the show — showed off her natural beauty with barely there makeup, including a subtle sunset-inspired eyeshadow look and neutral lipstick.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Another PFW *Look*

Hadid has had a whirlwind schedule in Paris, including partying with Kylie and Kendall Jenner at Rosalia’s 32nd birthday party on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

While Kendall turned heads in a sheer bodycon turtleneck dress that freed the nipple, Hadid went for a more casual model-off-duty aesthetic. She wore a cool girl black leather jacket that she styled open to show off a cable knit black sweater underneath. A slightly sheer ruched gray skirt lined with a tartan trim, black leather boots, and a pair of trendy black sunglasses gave the look major street style appeal.