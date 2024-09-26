Kendall Jenner knows how to balance work and play. After jetting to Paris to sashay down L’Oréal’s runway during Paris Fashion Week (work), she spent time with friends at Rosalía’s birthday party (play). Regardless of her locale or what she’s doing, though, the supermodel is always dressed like she’s about to hop onto a catwalk. Case in point: her latest ensemble.

Kendall’s See-Through Number

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jenner attended the “Omega” singer’s 32nd celebration alongside some of her close friends like Gigi Hadid, plus little sister Kylie. While most of the attention was focused on the celebrant, the 818 Tequila founder’s outfit was definitely scene-stealing.

She wore a floor-length dress that fit her like a glove. It had a subtly distressed vibe, too. The piece’s Y2K-era cap sleeves were slightly frayed and boning was visible throughout.

Instagram/kendalljenner

The most eye-catching part of her dress was just how sheer it was. Ultra-flimsy, it fully flaunted her light-colored underwear and revealed her decision to go braless. It was essentially her version of Bella Hadid’s viral “pantyhose dress.”

Her Beauty Look Matched

Ever the coordinated dresser, the reality star had a throughline from her fashion to beauty look. First, her dress matched her newly “blonded” hair, which she styled in an updo. Second, she painted her nails à la the trending “naked” polish, matching her revealing ’fit.

She Modeled Just Days Before

Before attending a party, she got work out of the way first. Two days prior, Jenner made her PFW runway debut this Spring/Summer 2025 season and walked L’Oréal’s annual “Le Défilé: Walk Your Worth” show. The star-studded catwalk was a rousing success, with the likes of Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and Camila Cabello making surprise appearances. No one, however, could hold a candle to Jenner’s iconic model walk.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She strutted down the runway in a fiery red look from head to toe. Her piece, designed by Mugler, was half-catsuit, half-dress. The catsuit part was sheer and featured a slinky strap, plunging neckline, and pants that were also tights.

The “dress” part was the semi-asymmetrical skirt that covered parts of her bottoms. It also featured a built-in faux cardigan, which looped around half of Jenner’s torso and included an opera gloved hand.