Gigi Hadid's Retro Bikini Proves Vintage Looks Are Still Hot

Gigi Hadid is never shy when it comes to pushing the fashion envelope. The supermodel has donned a risqué look or two (or hundreds) as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, after all. She embraces skimpy looks off the runway, too, whether she’s making an appearance in a naked dress, or gracing a magazine wearing nothing at all.

Back in May, the model released a collab with Havaianas, the Brazilian label known for its iconic thong sandals. She also took part in a vintage-inspired campaign for the label, dressed in pin-up style bikinis, complete with Havaianas flip flops — and on Sep. 4, she shared another retro ensemble from the shoot.

Gigi’s Throwback Bikini

Swimwear has only gotten skimpier and skimpier over the years, but Hadid’s vintage-inspired bikini proves you don’t need to wear a micro bikini to serve sexy seaside looks.

Hadid shared a painting-style shot on Instagram, posing against a surfboard in front of a tropical backdrop. She wore a cherry red button down, unbuttoned and knotted in the center to expose her midriff. She paired the top with red gingham, high-waisted, boyshort swim bottoms, with a contrasting yellow belt.

The belt paired perfectly with her flip flops, in Havaianas’ most recognizable design: a yellow shoe with green straps, featuring the Brazilian flag logo alongside the brand’s name (currently available online for $26).

Hadid accessorized her look with dainty gold jewelry, including a heart charm necklace and a stack of bracelets on her wrist.

Flip Flops Anytime, Anywhere

Flip flops and a beach photoshoot will always be the perfect pair. Dressing the conspicuously casual shoe up, however, is another story, but Hadid is always up for a fashion challenge.

While attending the launch party for the Gigi Hadid x Havainas collab on May 28, Hadid took her bright yellow thongs to the next level, pairing them with a bedazzled mini dress. The white, tweed shift from Marc Jacobs was covered in gemstones in a variety of hues, matching her beaded anklets, statement earrings, chunky bangle bracelets, and a beaded shoulder bag.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to Hadid to make flip flops a true fashion statement.