As the weather gets warmer, fashion gets all the more creative. It’s finally time to shove that heavy old sweater into the back of the closet, and break out the funky sandals, airy sundresses and string bikinis that were collecting dust all winter long. But knitwear isn’t out entirely — just ask Gigi Hadid.

Hadid’s label, Guest In Residence, just dropped its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and the brand is bringing cashmere to the beach cabana. This week, the supermodel took to Instagram to show some of the new drop. In the photos, she paired a string bikini with a neon sweater — plus, she cosigned the revival of a beloved Y2K-coded necklace.

Gigi’s Beachy Knits

Guest In Residence’s latest drop is the equivalent of a warm summer breeze. On March 13, Hadid showed off the new collection in a coastal-coded photo shoot, layering bright knits over her swimwear.

In the pictures, Hadid sported Guest In Residence’s cashmere Track Jacket ($645), a bright green zip-up with navy blue lining. She wore the jacket open, exposing her string bikini top in a deep teal shade. She paired the look with Guest In Residence’s Lia Skirt ($375), a ribbed, sandstone-colored maxi skirt with a fold-over waist and a belt.

Gigi’s Y2K Accessories

Hadid’s look was resort-ready on its own, but her accessories upgraded her ‘fit to prime spring break attire. For some visual intrigue, the model added a pair of sleek shades, a gold ring, and a pink hibiscus flower tucked behind her ear.

But it was her necklaces that really made the look stand out. Hadid wore two seashell necklaces — including a Y2K-coded puka shell choker — to lean into the beach vibes. This isn’t the first time Hadid has worn the sea-inspired jewelry. Puka shell necklaces might be best known as the trademark of every ‘90s surfer dude, but Hadid is also a loyal fan. She has consistently rocked the design for years now (though her version of the trend is typically a bit pricier than the kind you can buy on the boardwalk).

The it girl has spoken: Y2K is back for summer 2026.