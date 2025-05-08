These 3 Zodiac Signs Miss The Early 2000s The Most

Butterfly clips, flip phones, low-rise jeans, burned CDs, talking to your crush on AIM — these are just a few of the things that defined the early 2000s for teens. If you’re a millennial, you likely remember it well. It was such a perfect moment in time between the ease of the ‘90s and the social media rush of the 2010s, and it also had some of the best and most recognizable trends.

It’s why so many people are nostalgic for all things Y2K — and why it’s coming back in fashion. It’s fun to remember the cute clothes, pop music, fun tech, and wild TV shows, like everything on MTV. If you lived through it, you’d probably give anything to hop in a time machine and go back to 2003, even just for a day.

In terms of astrology, Y2K nostalgia is particularly strong for certain zodiac signs. For some, it’s because the era perfectly matches their personality. The early 2000s were notoriously carefree for young people, and that’s the vibe for many air and fire signs. Everyone was running around in Uggs and pink track suits, dancing in the club, coding their MySpace page, taking selfies with a digital camera, and having the time of their lives.

For others, it’s because they miss being younger. Everything seems nostalgic when you look back at a time before you had adult responsibilities, where all you had to do was flip through magazines, paint your nails, and maybe do a few algebra problems for homework — using a gel pen, of course. Here, the three zodiac signs who are the most nostalgic for Y2K.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Viktor Cvetkovic/E+/Getty Images

This water sign is one of the most nostalgic members of the zodiac, so it goes without saying that they miss the early 2000s. They vividly remember hanging out with friends after school, watching The Simple Life at sleepovers, walking around the mall, and screaming Paramour lyrics in the car on the way to Taco Bell.

Many Cancers, who are ruled by the nurturing moon, tend to recall the early 2000s as a time that felt more real. They miss life before social media truly took over and everything became so rushed. Instead of curating the perfect Instagram photo dump, people were simply snapping candids on disposable cameras and having a good time.

It’s why many Cancers are excited that flip phones are making a comeback, and that people are leaning back into Y2K trends. While many folks hate that low-rise jeans are in again, Cancers are loving every minute of it.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Jordi Mora igual/Moment/Getty Images

Confident, fun-loving Leos wish they could relive the party lifestyle of the early 2000s. Whether it was a middle school dance where everyone got down to Missy Elliott or a party at someone’s parents’ house, this fire sign pines away for the days when people seemed to be having a good time.

Nobody knew how to let loose quite like teens and early 20-somethings in 2003. The word “cringe” simply didn’t exist, likely because nobody was posting on social media. It allowed everyone to relax and truly be themselves.

Leos also lived for the celebrity gossip of that era. They remember standing in line at Walgreens while reading tabloids and catching up with all the latest on MTV. Since Leos love to be the center of attention — they are ruled by the sun, after all — many still dream about being on a reality TV show. They wish they could go back in time and make it big.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

ABRAHAM GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ/E+/Getty Images

Libra’s nostalgia for Y2K stems from the style and beauty trends of the time. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, they wish everyone still covered themselves in glitter, painted their nails with crackle polish, and did their hair with colorful clips and braids.

Anyone with Libra placements is likely already enjoying the Y2K fashion trends circling back around, like miniskirts, baby tees, and platform sandals. While these things are still fun to wear today, they would do anything to wear these looks to an early-2000s mall while searching for Gap Dream or Bath & Body Works’ Sweet Pea body spray. (They can still smell it when they close their eyes.)

As an air sign, they’re also in love with how technology was at the time. They miss the culture of AIM, the early days of MySpace, and the feeling of having a digital camera in their bag. If anyone’s going to buy a bedazzled flip phone just for the aesthetics, it’s a Libra.