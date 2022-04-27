While they may have disappeared from the fashion space temporarily, UGG boots are back — and having a big moment at that. A trend that once felt like a distant memory of the past (wussup, 2007?) is now back in full force, with a slew of celebs (read: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa) rocking the iconic suede boots publicly and with major style.

Gigi Hadid just gave the early-aughts footwear her own, laid-back touch, making me rethink everything I thought I knew about how one should wear UGGs (read: with leggings on a hungover Saturday morning bagel run). Spotted out with mom Yolanda ahead of her star-studded 27th birthday party, Hadid donned a camel pair with a front-zip closure and an elevated, platform sole. ICYMI, Hailey Bieber was snapped wearing the same pair with shorts last fall.

Hadid’s casual vibes continued with a sandy-hued quarter-zip from Kith and ultra-baggy, hip-grazing gray trousers. Loungewear staples, like a sweatshirt and UGGs, with office-ready pants? It’s a somewhat confounding choice that I wouldn't have thought to put together myself. But with Hadid’s signature effortless style, it works for the supermodel — who, btw, just announced a cottagecore swimsuit collab with Frankies Bikinis.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If Hadid’s look also has you yearning for the middle school favorite, you can shop her exact pair on Amazon (and also right here in this article).

