Sure, the holidays are great, but for Glossier fans, Black Friday may be the most wonderful time of the year. The cult-favorite beauty brand is known for, well, not offering sales throughout the calendar year. That changes when it comes to the Glossier Black Friday sale.

This year, Glossier will begin its only — yes, only — sale of the year on Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and it'll continue through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), ending at 11:59 p.m. PT. During the event, Glossier is offering 25% off sitewide with no exceptions, and 35% off the brand's gift sets. There's no code required, so all you need to do is shop directly from the brand's website.

But that's not all Glossier is doing. In addition to its discounts, limited-edition sets will launch for the shopping holiday. Fans of the brand can stock up on all of its cult favorites with the new Bestsellers Set, which features Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, the Milky Jelly Cleanser, and an official, size-inclusive Glossier hoodie for just $65.25 during the sale. Or, if you've only experienced Glossier's skin and makeup products and haven't tried its fragrance, there's the Smells Like You Set that comes with a Glossier You eua de parfum and the brand's hand cream. You can also choose from a couple of makeup-based gift sets for value prices. And, while not officially announced yet, Glossier says to expect even more giftable kits to launch in early December.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.