You wouldn’t be punished by thinking that the winter months have felt like they’ve lasted a lifetime. But there’s good news. Spring has finally sprung, and Glossier is celebrating the turn of the season by adding a permanent new addition to one of its cult products. Enter: Lavender Balm Dotcom.

The millennial brand’s do-everything salve is now available in a soft purple tint and has a calming lavender scent, which aims to transport us to a place where spring is finally in bloom. Containing a heavy-duty mix of moisturisers, such as castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, you can say goodbye to chapped lips forever. The new launch comes three years after Glossier added its Mango Balm Dotcom to its permanent collection, alongside coconut, rose, cherry, birthday, mint, and original.

What’s more, Glossier has also released a limited edition Embroidered Lavender Hoodie, £55, to celebrate the launch. The hoodie comes in an oversized, relaxed fit and has a soft, fleecy inside that makes you feel like you’re hugging the snuggliest pet. It also comes with cute details such as the embroidered Glossier logo on the front, an embroidered Smile Wave motif on the back, and a small jacquard G-logo patch on the left arm. Glossier will also be launching limited edition G Logo socks, £10, tube socks that feature a lavender G logo pattern, as well as an important reminder of “You Look Good”.

Both the hoodie and the balm are available to buy now on Glossier’s website, while the G Logo Socks will be available to buy from May 12. Plus, there are seven other new beauty launches to sink your teeth into this week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.