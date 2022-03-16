The top Spring 2022 makeup trends were first spotted on the runways last fall. And while it feels like a lifetime ago, they were well worth the wait: As predicted, dewy textures, vivid color (not just on the eyes, but the lips and cheeks, too), and yes, facial accessories (that Euphoria inspo is still going strong) are going to be everywhere this season.

While some spring beauty trends are evergreen, this spring feels particularly ripe for showcasing glowing, natural-looking skin. Perhaps it’s the last two years spent in lockdown, suggests Lilly Keys, makeup artist to stars like Charlie XCX and Olivia Rodrigo, when many of us looked after our skin more than ever. Either way, embracing your natural skin texture is in. And while there are plenty of foundations and concealers that’ll do the trick (as in, provide desired coverage but still achieve a natural finish), Keys says it’s essential to prep skin with hydrating cleansers, moisturizers, and primers.

But don’t skimp on color, says makeup artist Nydia Figueroa, especially on the eyes. Neon-colored lids and lash lines are here in a big way — and the look is surprisingly easy to try. Elsewhere, you’ll see blood-red lips and flushed cheeks this season, signaling optimism and happiness. If there’s one rule of thumb you should live by this season, “say yes to blush draping,” says Figueroa. “Adding a pop of color while getting those cheekbones snatched makes my heart happy.”

Need a primer on what to buy? Check out Bustle’s first-ever Beauty Awards, where you’ll find the best editor-approved skin care and makeup products to get you ready for spring. In the meantime, read on as Keys, Figueroa, and more break down the most highly anticipated makeup and skincare trends for spring 2022.

1 No Makeup-Makeup “This is a trend that always dominates the spring season because people want to look polished and flawless without looking like they’re wearing a lot of makeup,” says makeup artist Nydia Figueroa. To keep things looking natural but still relatively covered, she points to PÜR Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer. “I would apply this only where needed, and then use a powder to set. You can also add a little bronzer and blush for color, but keep it minimal,” she adds. Keys agrees, noting that less heavy contouring and more embracing of natural features is a tried-and-true classic this season. To incorporate a bit of a sun-kissed or flushed element, Keys recommends an easy bronzing gel or cheek blush, such as Clinique Sun-Kissed Face Gelee Complexion Multitasker or Chantecaille Liquid Lumière Anti-Aging Face Illuminator.

3 Dewy Skin Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A glowing complexion is always a top spring trend, notes Figueroa, but this year, it’ll be especially pronounced on the cheeks and shoulders. “I love using the Be a 10 Be Bold Powder Highlights because they glide on with ease while controlling oil — a must for those warm spring days,” she says. To achieve maximum impact, she recommends taking a brush, wetting it with setting spray, and applying highlighter where light naturally shines on your face and body. If you want some extra coverage on your face, but still want that soft, dewy texture, Keys recommends going for a full-coverage foundation with a natural finish, like Hide Premium Foundation, which is oil-free and buildable.

4 Red Pouts Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A red lip feels timeless, but this spring will see different shades and finishes of the bold color, from the deep cherry at Saint Laurent and the glossy purple stain at Missoni to the cheerful, bright red at Michael Kors. For a shade that’s “truly universal,” Figueroa suggests Rich In Color’s Big Momma lipstick. “It creates a big impact while being long-lasting and lightweight.” While a crimson pout makes a statement all on its own, the pro adds that the perfect match for it is “small, winged liner.” Chic.

5 Colorful Mascara & Eyeliner Vivid color isn’t just a popular trend for your eyelids this spring. Keys says that mascara in fun shades (jewel tones like blue, magenta, and teal, specifically) will be major this season. “I love how it adds a little drama to the eyes without being too [intense],” she says. Elsewhere, vibrant, colorful eyeliner will also be in. “Don’t be scared of bright colors,” Keys says. “Liquid liners are easy to use — and you can have so much fun with them.”

6 Glossy Lips Accentuated, plump pouts are “definitely on the menu this spring,” says Jaikaran. She recommends framing lips with a brown, beige, or muted pink liner to add dimension and volume to your pout without being overpowering. Next, apply a satin or high-shine lipstick (she loves Glossier Ultralip) and finish with a luminous gloss like Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer or Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid. Pro tip: “Having beautifully hydrated lips is key to achieving this pout,” Jaikaran says. Exfoliate lips with a sugar-based lip scrub and follow with a hydrating mask, like Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Then, with a tissue, clean off the outer lip before going in with your lip pencil.

7 Blush Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images Draping your cheeks and temples with blush is a great way to look fresh, sun-kissed, and “beautifully lifted,” says Jaikaran. Whatever formula you prefer — powder, cream, or liquid — blush is officially back. To achieve a flushed finish, the pro adds that it’s key to have a healthy, hydrated base. Prep skin with a calming toner and moisturizer before adding primer, she says, then apply your favorite blush a little at a time, building until you achieve that perfect color payoff. “It’s a good idea to start at the mid-cheekbone and move upward, not forgetting to give those temples some blush love.” Her go-tos? Nars Blush in Orgasm, Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Love, and Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush.