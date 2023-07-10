Nothing speaks to the beauty aficionados of the world quite like Glossier, a brand that’s known for its cult-fave face washes, serums, and barely-there makeup. After the success of her beauty website Into The Gloss, CEO Emily Weiss gave us the brand Glossier in 2014 — and the rest is history. Now, it seems like everyone has Body Hero in their shower or a tube of Boy Brow in their bag.

Of course, for a while, Glossier only existed online. You could scan the brand’s incredibly aesthetic Instagram for beauty inspo or hit up Glossier.com to buy a tube of Generation G lipstick, but it wasn’t until 2016 that an actual brick-and-mortar store opened in New York City. It was a shiny, millennial-pink wonderland — and it brought the beauty of the brand to life.

Today there are shops in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Washington DC, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, and Seattle. (And as of February 2023, you can also shop for products at Sephora.) Going to a Glossier store IRL is like jumping directly into its social media accounts: It’s a vibe.

To get all the insider shopping tips for Glossier, I talked to Ali Becker, the store director of the Brooklyn location, for the intel. If you plan to stop by any of the stores in person, here’s what you need to know to make the most of your trip — including how to cop discontinued products (yes, really).

1. Every Glossier Store Is Different

Fun fact: If you’ve seen one Glossier store, you haven’t seen them all. Not only is each location just as pretty IRL as the brand appears online, but each one also strives to be unique. “We started off doing pop-ups where we would show up in the city for a certain amount of time,” Becker says. “It was super experiential and every single pop-up resonated with what was going on in the city or the vibe of the city.”

Now that Glossier has laid down roots, Becker says they try to keep that same vibe by leaning into what each location has to offer. In other words, if you wanted to take a road trip to each store, you’d be in for something new every time.

2. Each Store Has A Unique “Selfie Room”

Every Glossier location has a selfie room where you can snap a photo or create a cute TikTok against a fun background. And just like the stores, each one is different.

According to Becker, the Soho store has a selfie room that looks exactly like a subway stop with mosaic tiles that say “You Look Good.” If you’re in Miami, you’ll find a selfie room that looks like an underwater cave complete with water sounds. In Seattle, there’s a giant mountain with mushrooms and bird noises, while the Philly location features beautiful crown molding reminiscent of the Philadelphia Library. “Every single store has a little moment for you to snap a special photo, whether you're by yourself or with friends,” Becker says.

3. Feel Free To Try The Products — & Wash Your Face

Seriously. Even though the stores look impossibly nice and clean, it’s more than OK to get in there, test products, spray perfume — and even wash your whole face at the wet bar. This is great if you’ve been eyeing the Cloud Paints but don’t know your shade or if you’ve been wondering what the Milky Jelly Cleanser actually feels like.

“For the people who have shopped online for so long, this is one of the most exciting things,” Becker notes. “We have beautiful sinks in every single store so our guests can actually wash their face. You can even do a full skin care routine if you want to — we have towels on hand and everything.”

4. If You Aren’t Sure What To Try, Ask An Editor For Help

You’re in good hands in the Glossier stores thanks to the trained team of “editors” — aka the staff you interact with. They’re the folks in pink jumpsuits and they’re always happy to explain the products, answer questions, or help you choose the perfect shade of Skin Tint. “Our editors are experts in recommending anything,” Becker says.

5. Some Stores Have Claw Machines

Heads up: Both the LA and Soho stores have claw machines. Once you purchase a certain amount of product you’ll receive tokens that allow you to use the claw to snag yourself a prize.

The best part is that they’re stocked with exclusive, discontinued products. “Think fan favorites that we just don't produce anymore, but we kept a special selection aside to be able to do fun activities like this,” Becker explains. “People really love it and it's just a really joyful moment in the store.” Some goodies you might grab? A netted Glossier market tote, the infamous Cranberry Lip Trio, a silky Glossier scarf, or an assortment of other mysteries.

6. There Are Comfy Waiting Areas

Each Glossier store has a couch or two where you can sit, sip water, and ponder Cloud Paint shades. The lounge areas are also where’ll wait while your purchases are expertly wrapped. Usually, you’ll see pink couches worthy of an aesthetic pic, but if you’re in the Seattle location you’ll see a green couch that looks like a mountain.

7. You Can Get Free Stickers

Every season, a new Glossier sticker launches on the website, and you’ll receive one when you order products online. But did you know there are in-store stickers as well? “Each store has an individualized sticker, and everyone loves collecting them,” Becker says. Don’t forget to pick one up while you’re there.

8. The Stores Host Events Open To The Public

Every couple of months, you’ll see that Glossier hosts in-store events that are open to the public, so keep checking social media or the brand’s newsletter to know what’s happening near you. Many times it’s a product launch party or a store’s anniversary celebration, but sometimes it’s just for fun.

“Sometimes we partner with other local businesses in the neighborhood,” Becker says. “For example, we just did a Cloud Paint event with cool ice cream trucks. We also did a Balm Dotcom charm event when we launched our Wild Fig, which was an exclusive flavor and then became a permanent flavor in the lineup. Guests came in and picked different charms to make a little Balm Dotcom charm key chain.” Other times you might get to decorate your very own hoodie or tote bag. Whatever happens in store, it’s bound to be very on-brand.