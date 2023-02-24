Glossier has been a longtime beauty favorite for makeup minimalists and skin care purists alike. And while its flagship stores across some major hot-spot destinations have offered a museum-like experience to shop their products (like New York, Los Angeles, and London’s locations, to name a few), the brand’s goodies have been mostly snagged on the world wide web versus IRL ... until now.

As of February 23, Glossier has *officially* entered 600 Sephora stores across the United States and Canada. And believe it or not: This milestone achievement marks the buzzy brand’s first ever partnership with a retailer. Of course, its iconic flagships are the perfect spot for Glossier stans to pick up their beauty must-haves — but the brand is calling Sephora its “home away from home,” and will undoubtedly be a massive opportunity to catch the eyes of shoppers who may not be familiar with some of its cult-fave products.

One in particular — the beloved Balm Dotcom lip balm, which comes in colorless and tinted shades — has been slightly reformulated in response to some consumer feedback and new scientific innovations. Now? The applicator has a highly requested no-touch dispenser for more sanitary use, and the updated vegan formula delivers major hydration sans petrolatum.

The brand’s exciting evolution comes on the heels of its newest flagship store opening in New York City’s SoHo — which officially opened its doors to the public on February 10. And if you just so happen to be passing through the east coast city that never sleeps, you may want to consider stopping by as Glossier has created perhaps the most Instagram-able space: Take a beat in the Glossier You lounge, try their collection in the interactive product testing space, snag a few flicks in the selfie room, browse some merch and things in the gift shop, and much more.