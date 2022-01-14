Glossier Just Brought Back A Cult Favourite Product & Beauty Fans Are Thrilled

Ring the klaxon, grab your purses: everyone’s favourite millennial pink brand, Glossier, has just announced the return of its Glossier You solid perfume. And it’s better than ever.

Glossier scents have quite the history, as fans will know. There was 2018’s Glossier You, the brand’s first foray into fragrance. After the eau de parfum’s success – which is designed to smell differently on everyone – Glossier launched its waterless, solid version. Teal OGs will remember that the solid version was housed in a pink, pebble-shaped casing; perfect for on-the-go application. The product soon went viral and again, no surprise, sold out.

Then, the worst happened: Glossier discontinued the product in 2019, alongside its Glossier Play line. Fans rallied to demand its return, and now the wait is over.

On Jan. 12, Glossier announced on Instagram that it would be relaunching its solid perfume, with the caption: “See you soon, Solid #YouSmellGood”, adding that the product, priced at £24, will be launching on January 18.

Many are probably thinking why Glossier discontinued the product in the first place. In a comment responding to a fan, Glossier wrote: “Our original Glossier You was not designed to be refillable...”

And the new iteration of You has had a huge makeover, packaged in a refreshed, pink enamel coating. Most excitingly: it’s now refillable! This means that you can keep the container and buy refillable recyclable trays for £14 that easily slot magnetically back into the case.

While the solid features the same scene as the parfum – spicy notes of pink pepper, ambrox, iris root and musk – the solid’s scent is slightly softer, more “intimate” and made with an alcohol-free, anhydrous wax base that melts into your skin. Like its predecessor, it’s also been crafted to smell the same as it does when you apply it, without changing as it dries down.

As we all look ahead to give our shelfies a spring clean, Glossier You’s comeback couldn’t come at a better time. Plus, there’s five other exciting launches to look forward to this week, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.