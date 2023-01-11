Celebrity Beauty

The Best Makeup Moments Of The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The stars kept their look minimal and glamorous this year.

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
The screen’s favorite starlets (and the equally as important folks BTS) all gathered in Beverly Hills to celebrate the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

While the gowns featured spicy cutouts and lots of sparkles, many of the makeup moments were more subdued. Here are the best looks.

Jenna Ortega’s ’60s Mod Eye

Looking straight up show-stopping in a spicy cutout dress and flippy bob, the Wednesday star looked like a modern day Twiggy with her ’60s-inspired eye makeup.

