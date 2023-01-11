Celebrity Beauty
The stars kept their look minimal and glamorous this year.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
The screen’s favorite starlets (and the equally as important folks BTS) all gathered in Beverly Hills to celebrate the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
While the gowns featured spicy cutouts and lots of sparkles, many of the makeup moments were more subdued. Here are the best looks.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Looking straight up show-stopping in a spicy cutout dress and flippy bob, the Wednesday star looked like a modern day Twiggy with her ’60s-inspired eye makeup.