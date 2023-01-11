Jenna Ortega has ditched her goth aesthetic for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, proving that she can truly pull off any look. Even on the red carpet, she is pulling out her Wednesday Addams signature Kubrick stare to pose for pics.

The actor wore a gorgeous pleated Gucci gown with stunning cut-out details and a flowing train. The sandy pink dress featured huge bell sleeves that she waved around the carpet, and a matching train that trailed behind her. The standout of the gown was hands down the waist cut-outs, formed by strappy criss-cross material and ring fasteners, giving a sort of backwards corset pattern.

Her auburn tresses were styled in a Y2K era flipped bob, which topped off the look effortlessly. She accessorized with several silver rings, hoops, a silver chain necklace and a double-wrapped choker. While she may not channeling her superpower alter-ego, she is serving up Greek goddess in this gown.

Ortega will not only be presenting an award this evening, but she is also nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series. Fans are already speaking her win into existence on Twitter. Personally, I’m hoping that she pulls out the Wednesday dance sequence at some point tonight.