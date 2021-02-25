The 2021 Golden Globes red carpet is nearly here. On Sunday, February 28, nearly two months later than originally planned, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will take two stages in NYC and California respectively. The comedy duo will host the award show for the fourth time over the last decade, though it will look different than it has in years past.

Though the show must go on, there is one thing that will be far from traditional this year: the red carpet. While fans hope celebrities take to social media to share their festive looks that evening, they won’t be walking down a runway with dozens of photographers flashing bulbs in their direction.

In anticipation of what is to come, it's time to take a walk down memory lane. Marilyn Monroe’s jaw-dropping black sequin gown is just as current today as it was nearly 60 years ago. Everyone from Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Lopez embraced the cutout and figure-hugging trends of the ‘90s, while Reese Witherspoon opted for a knee-length shift dress in the 2000s that still stands out from the crowd. Cher wore a bra top at the height of the ‘70s, while Zoë Kravitz opted for playful polka dots in 2020.

Ahead, find the best red carpet looks in Golden Globes history — from Marilyn Monroe to Billy Porter and everyone in between.

1 1962: Marilyn Monroe Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images In 1962, Marilyn Monroe won a Golden Globe award wearing a floor-length black sequin gown that you can imagine seeing on the red carpet today, nearly 60 years later.

2 1973: Cher Max B. Miller/Archive Photos/Getty Images Showing a great deal of skin, Cher got into the ‘70s mood with a deep-V bra top and low-slung skirt, topped with a giant fur coat.

3 1991: Julia Roberts Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Julia Roberts attended the 1991 Golden Globes with a menswear-inspired look, complete with a pin-striped mini skirt that was only barely visible beneath a longline double breasted blazer.

4 1997: Halle Berry Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In 1997, Halle Berry attended the Golden Globes as a presenter, clad in a knit, low-back, strappy dress that was so iconic of the decade.

5 1998: Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez gave some true sleek style emblematic of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with this cut out, one-shoulder, color block gown.

6 1999: Angela Jolie Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Angelina Jolie stunned in a silver sequin figure-hugging gown designed by Randolphe Duke.

7 2004: Jennifer Aniston Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2004, Jennifer Aniston went for her signature black, wearing a deep-V gown with a front strap detail that made it a little more edgy, due to the extra hardware.

8 2005: Nicole Kidman J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole Kidman brought a gorgeous peacock vibe to the red carpet, wearing an emerald green silk gown from Gucci with a feather strap over her left shoulder.

9 2007: Beyoncé Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Beyoncé can do no wrong. Few could wear a flashy gown in gold quite like Queen Bey, who stunned in this Elie Saab number.

10 2007: Reese Witherspoon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2007, Reese Witherspoon turned heads by choosing a knee-length yellow silk gown from Nina Ricci that looked decidedly more pared down than most red carpet looks.

11 2009: Miley Cyrus George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Miley Cyrus looked like she was channeling the Greek and Roman goddesses of past centuries in a flowing strapless white gown with gold detailing in 2009.

12 2011: Natalie Portman Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Natalie Portman turned to Viktor & Rolf when it came to dressing for the Golden Globes during pregnancy, choosing a draped pink strapless gown with a giant center red rosette.

13 2014: Lupita Nyong'o Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most-talked about looks on the red carpet in 2014 was Lupita Nyong’o’s stunning bright red cape dress, designed by Ralph Lauren.

14 2015: Emma Stone Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Though most women choose gowns for the red carpet, Emma Stone went for a pants look in 2015, with a completely embellished bustier top and giant back-tied black sash — all designed by Lanvin.

15 2015: Chrissy Teigen Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2015, Chrissy Teigen chose an embellished light pink gown from Zuhair Murad.

16 2016: Zendaya VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Zendaya chose a tiered deep red number for the 2016 Golden Globes, complementing the gown with dazzling chandelier earrings.

17 2017: Viola Davis Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Viola Davis wowed in a bright yellow sequin one-shoulder gown in 2017, designed by Michael Kors Collection.

18 2017: Lily Collins Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily Collins had her true princess moment at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, wearing a pink tiered gown made of lace and floral appliqués, designed by Zuhair Murad.

19 2020: Billy Porter Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Billy Porter made headlines in 2020 wearing a bright white suit and matching coat, covered in feathers and crafted into a flowing train that ran behind him.