Teased nearly a year ago, the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max has officially started filming. Spotted in some iconic NYC locations, including the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the cluster of actors are styled to perfection by costume design legend Eric Daman.

Clad in everything from preppy school uniforms (with Schutz boots) to evening gowns (Christopher John Rogers, of course), the cast of characters might have changed from the original 2007 series, but the wardrobe remains largely the same. That is to say, it's as stylish as it gets.

The world has only been able to catch a glimpse of some of the outdoor filming wardrobe choices via paparazzi photos, but there are sure to be many more outfits for viewers and fans to swoon over for years to come. After all, Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf outfits are still being copied today.

Ahead, find some of the best looks from the Gossip Girl reboot so far: scalloped blouses, uniform skirts, and chunky heeled loafers galore. And check back for updates.

