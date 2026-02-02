Awards show red carpets can be just as entertaining as the shows themselves. That’s why so many of them get their own live telecasts. But the sartorial fun doesn’t end when the host bids everyone goodnight; it continues well into the early morning hours with the exclusive, star-studded after-parties. The 2026 Grammys’ post-show festivities proved it.

After the official music ceremony, icons flocked to their parties of choice. Naturally, they changed into some of the most daring ensembles of the night — a feat considering the biggest red carpet trend was “naked dressing.”

Hailey Bieber, who wore a sheer LBD from Alaïa, changed into something even more skin-baring. Charli XCX, who co-hosted a soirée with W Magazine and Saint Laurent, traded in her leather co-ords for something more revealing and see-through. Even Olivia Rodrigo, who skipped the event proper, pulled up to an after-party embodying the same risqué energy.

Ahead, the nakedest looks from the Grammys after-parties.

Hailey Bieber

After keeping it minimal on the carpet, Bieber brought the party in a teeny silver dress covered in crystal-encrusted strands. Styled by Andrew Mukamal (Margot Robbie’s go-to image architect), the Rhode founder wore custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which featured a backless halter neckline and micro-mini hemline.

Instagram/haileybieber Instagram/haileybieber 1 / 2

Charli XCX

As a co-host of a music-meets-fashion soirée, the “party 4 u” singer served her signature brat-itude in a slitted sheer lace LBD and knee-high boots.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo, who also attended the “365” singer’s bash, wore an ultra-see-through lace babydoll dress from Valentino. To balance out the spice, her ‘fit included romantic touches such as floral embroideries, a glistening sequined back, and dainty mules — all in shades of pink.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow

Another celeb who repped the lace dress was Winnie Harlow, who wore a fitted brown number with a latex detail, paired with a Schiaparelli bag.

BACKGRID

Demi Lovato

Lovato hit not one, but two parties last night — W’s and Vas J Morgan’s — wearing a sheer bustier gown with contrasting visible boning and a fitted skirt with a V-shape draping around the waist.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne, who also attended Vas J Morgan’s party, kept it low-key in black trousers and a diaphanous long-sleeved cherry top.

BACKGRID

Amelia Gray

The model looked like she stepped straight out of the boudoir in a slinky, champagne-colored silk-and-lace slip from Saint Laurent. So luxe, so daring.