Despite attending a few pre-Grammys events, Olivia Rodrigo was notably absent from the 2026 awards show on Sunday, Feb. 1. She did, however, hit up the after-party circuit to celebrate the night’s nominees and big winners. Like nearly all attendees who walked the red carpet earlier that night, the “good 4 u” songstress seemingly got the same “naked dressing” memo, pulling up in a see-through babydoll dress.

Olivia’s Lacy Mini

Rodrigo joined her fellow industry icons at Bar Marmont for the party co-hosted by W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent. As expected at a fashion fête, everyone wore their best looks, including Rodrigo.

After being named a Miu Miu ambassador earlier this year, Rodrigo has been on a designer style streak, and last night was no different. The “bad idea right?” hitmaker wore a sleeved babydoll dress crafted in delicate blush pink lace with a smattering of baby pink florette embroideries throughout. Designed by Valentino, it featured a scalloped boat neck and a teeny micro mini hemline.

Since it was also fully sheer, the dress served as the perfect foreground for showing off her rosy silk lingerie and tapping into the peekaboo-undies trend.

Sticking to the pink color palette, Rodrigo accessorized with teeny peep-toe mules and a Carrie Bradshaw-fave Fendi Baguette covered in square sequins.

A Star-Studded Bash

A bevy of other celebs also flocked to the party in their Sunday best, led by the night’s co-host, Charli XCX, who channeled gothcore in a see-through lace LBD paired with knee-high boots.

Teyana Taylor, meanwhile, who made headlines earlier that night for her bedazzled sculptural Tom Ford gown, traded the glitzy aesthetic for a chic, quiet luxury ‘fit of a (sheer) khaki trench and pointed-toe slingbacks.

Billie Eilish was also in attendance, fresh off her Song of the Year win for “Wildflower.” Unlike most guests, she didn’t change out of her OG look (a HODAKOVA skirt suit reconstructed from deadstock fabric and belts). Instead, she removed the white cotton shirt draped over her shoulders during the event proper, presumably to make dancing easier.

Eilish hung out with Rosé at the party, who wore a strapless lace LBD with a thigh-high slit and accented with a bow.

