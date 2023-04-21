Fashion girlies know no one does a handbag better than Gucci. From heritage styles like Jackie and Diana bags — named after Jackie Onassis Kennedy and Princess Diana, respectively — to more recent introductions like Dionysus or the recently-relaunched Attaché, the Italian label’s bags have been cult favorites for decades.

But one style, in particular, has come to represent Gucci’s successful (and wonderfully whimsical) rebranding under the tenure of former creative director Alessandro Michele. It has also dominated the greater portion of the last decade, becoming the brand’s most well-known design. I’m talking about none other than the chevron-style quilted darling, the Marmont.

Like the Greek mythology-inspired Dionysus bag, which shot to ubiquity after Michele launched it in 2015, the Marmont saw similar success after its 2016 debut. From Margot Robbie to Kendall Jenner, celebs and influencers instantly embraced the accessory, cementing it as a timeless wardrobe staple for the fashion elite.

In fact, industry experts say it’s now the “most recognizable” out of Gucci’s offerings. Landyn Tedrick, Fashionphile’s Site Merchandising Specialist, dubbed the bag an “instant classic” in a previous interview with Bustle. “Featuring the brand’s classic Matelassé stitching and large GG lettering, the GG Marmont Matelassé may be the most recognizable Gucci handbag on the current market.”

While it bags tend to fade in and out of popularity (fashion is cyclical, after all), the Marmont’s appeal endures. In 2018, it was the top-selling bag on Net-a-Porter. And in 2021, it was included in the Gucci Beloved Campaign — effectively sealing its place among the ranks of other “beloved” heritage styles like the Jackie and Horsebit, which were also included in the campaign. In the talk show-style campaign with James Corden, both Serena Williams and comedian Awkwafina repped the quilted style.

Countless other A-listers have been spotted with the accessory including Elle Fanning, Busy Philipps, and Salma Hayek, who’s been sporting the style long before starring in House of Gucci. Even Dakota Johnson, who is the face of a different Gucci bag, has been spotted carrying the Marmont on several occasions.

While the rectangular flap accessory is undoubtedly the most popular Marmont style, the full Marmont line features several other designs to tickle any bag lover’s fancy. Choose your favorite among the bucket bag, crossbody camera, and even tote options.

Fortunately for shoppers, new iterations and colorways are released on the regular — including limited editions that feature embroideries, special hardware, and even pearls. The recent collab with Adidas, for example, features the athletic brand’s trefoil logo throughout.

Most designs are made with matelassé chevron leather, but the flap styles also come in tweed, velvet, and exotic skins like python. All come with a sliding chain strap that can be styled either as a longer, crossbody option or a shoulder bag.

The flap Marmont styles go from $2,190 for a mini and up to $5,000 for more luxurious materials, while other styles start from $1,190 for a bucket bag to $3,300 for a top-handle bag. Secure your own below.