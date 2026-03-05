Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. may be the internet’s current obsession, thanks to Hulu’s Love Story, but another member of the famous family also reigns as one of the fashion industry’s most enduring muses: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In the ’70s, the former First Lady carried a Gucci trapezoidal handbag so frequently that it earned the nickname “the Jackie.” It wasn’t until the accessory was reintroduced in 2020, by then-creative director Alessandro Michele, that it was officially named Jackie 1961, a nod both to its chicest advocate and the year it was introduced. Gucci revitalized it (again) in 2023 with a Dakota Johnson-centered campaign.

So it makes sense that one of Demna’s top priorities after leaving Balenciaga for Gucci in 2025 was to pay tribute to the It bag by giving it a few subtle updates. Demna debuted the new iteration in the “La Famiglia” collection film viewing, an event the creative director mounted in lieu of a runway show during Milan Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Though it boasts the same gold-toned piston closure and key design elements, Demna’s interpretation features a more elongated, rectangular base (as opposed to Michele’s, which was closer to a square). It’s crafted in lighter materials, including a new monogrammed canvas and vintage leather, for a lived-in vibe. He also introduced a slim version, perfect for fans of the east-west trend. The bag is already an It girl fave: Emily Ratajkowski and Amelia Gray have been spotted carrying the new slim edition in recent weeks.

Apart from refreshed Jackie 1961 options, which span several sizes, colorways, and fabrics (including exotic skins), Demna has also introduced original bag designs, namely the Borsetto Boston and the Horsebit Ristretto, which both spotlight Gucci’s iconic horsebit emblem. Go the more sophisticated, quiet luxury route with a nondescript neutral bag, or embrace maximalism and logomania with the classic monogram.