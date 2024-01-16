Long before Gwyneth Paltrow was a Goop magnate peddling beauty and wellness recos, she was first and foremost a fashion icon. Just look at her early aughts red carpet appearances chock-full of glitzy premiere looks and award show knockouts.

The 2002 Oscars, particularly, is where the star truly outdid herself. To attend the prestigious event, the star wore what would become one of the awards show’s most controversial looks: an utterly see-through gown.

Gwyneth’s Sheer Oscars Gown

On March 24, 2002, Paltrow graced the crème de la crème of red carpets in a black and gray floor-length gown. Designed by the late Alexander McQueen, the dress boasted deliciously punk elements. It featured a mesh, tank-style top with criss-cross details down the front and a billowing skirt with smocked details at the waist.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She added a touch of glam to her look with chandelier-style earrings and a sparkly statement pendant. Meanwhile, her glam was a saccharine contrast to the edgier ’fit. She wore her hair in a milkmaid-inspired braid, with pink shimmery eyeshadow and black eyeliner. It added an undeniably romantic touch.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Gwyneth’s Fashion Regret

Many, however, had negative reactions to the risqué dress, especially at a time when freeing the nipple was a radical act and not as common an occurrence as it is today. One site even dubbed it as one of the “most horrendous” gowns in Oscar history.

Though she doesn’t agree, Paltrow did acquiesce that there are elements she could’ve changed. In 2014, Paltrow talked about her fashion regrets on Goop — and this dress was among them. She wrote on her site, “There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to — a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

McQueen, however, disagreed with public opinion and called Paltrow’s look “incredible.”

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Another person who thinks the dress was a slam dunk is Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin. In 2023, an Instagram follower asked Paltrow whether her daughter ever wears her fashion archives. She responded via her Instagram Stories with a photo of Martin clad in the same iconic number.

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

It looks good on them both.