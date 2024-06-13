Jacquemus just showed its new “La Casa” cruise collection off the coast of Capri on June 10th. The brand’s creative director, Simon Porte, has a history of choosing historical locations for his runway events (including, for the Fall/Winter 2023, the Palace of Versailles). So when he picked famous Italian landmark Casa Malaparte, only accessible by boat, this season, it made total sense.

The label is also known for inviting glamorous models and guests to each affair. This time, the list was super exclusive — only 40 people. Attendees included Dua Lipa, Jennie Kim, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Goop founder arrived to the famous brick home (which was portrayed in the 1963 French film, “Le Mépris” starring Brigitte Bardot), wearing an all black tailored look straight from the collection that she was about to see in real time. Now that’s what I’d call a runway exclusive.

The Tailored Look In Question

Paltrow wore a black long-sleeve top with elongated triangular collar which folded over her shoulders. The structured V-neck look was fitted on the waist and fastened with a hidden enclosure. She tucked the top into a pair of tailored capri-length trousers.

Paltrow’s runway look was almost the exact same as the model whom she watched walk down the catwalk. The only differences? Paltrow went for a black belt and strappy sandals whereas the model’s accessories included more color. The model wore a pastel yellow belt with gold hardware and a pair of green snakeskin shoes; she carried a raffia tote.

I think that the outfit looked great either way — proving that there are multiple ways you can accessorize it. In Paltrow’s case specifically, I appreciate that she stayed true to her minimalist style. She looked near-flawless standing on the small island with the sea in the distance.

A Star-Studded Event

Paltrow posed next to Rosie Huntington-Whitely who was also at the exclusive event. Similar to Paltrow, Huntington-Whitely also wore Jacquemus from head-to-toe. Hers, however, wasn’t an exact runway replica, but featured similarities to look number forty-one — same silhouettes with slightly different colors and accessories — that came down the runway. Both Paltrow and Huntington-Whitely seemed to be enjoying each other’s company at the fashionable event. And who wouldn’t be having a good time on a private island?

If there’s anyone who can get me to run to buy Jacquemus’ latest collection it’s these two. I just hope that I can gain access to it as quickly as Paltrow and Hunting-Whitely were able to.