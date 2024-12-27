Gwyneth Paltrow Just Revived A Divisive Fashion Trend Beloved By Kim K

Now that New Year’s is right around the corner, it’s time to send off the holidays in the most 2024 way imaginable — with a photo dump on Instagram. It might seem a little trite, but if A-list celebrities like Dua Lipa and Lily Collins are doing it, then it must be cool, right? After all, you know what they say: pics or it didn’t happen.

Or, if commemorating Christmas is too ~off brand~ for you, you can always take a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s book and dedicate your dump to the month of December. Of course, there are no rules when it comes to a carousel post, but if you want to go full Gwyneth, you’ll want to include a round up of your best outfits from the last month.

Gwyneth’s Pantaleggings Moment

Though there’s still a few days left in December, Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to say goodbye. On Dec. 24, the Goop founder shared a series of highlights from her month on IG — all of which were mirror selfies. Her looks ranged from comfy casual to holiday chic, and she even revived a divisive garment once beloved by Kim Kardashian.

In the pics, the Shakespeare in Love actor poses in front of a full-length mirror. In one shot, she diverts away from the typical red, green, and white hues that are typically worn during the holiday season, and instead dons a neon pink cropped tube top with a subtle structured bodice.

As for the rest of the ‘fit, Paltrow conveniently combined her pants and shoes into one striking piece, thanks to Balenciaga’s infamous pantaleggings.

In case you need a refresher, the two-in-one garment features a high-waisted stretchy spandex legging that is directly attached to a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels, making the styling process that much simpler.

Paltrow appeared to be wearing the Hourglass Pantaleggings in black — a style that currently retails for $3,590.

It’s A Kim K Fave

If the innovative bottoms look familiar, you’ve probably seen them modeled on Kim Kardashian at least once. In fact, Kardashian was rocking the stockings long before she became a Balenciaga ambassador in January 2024.

Most recently, the SKIMS founder was spotted wearing the leggings-shoe combo in May, though she used to parade around in the pants with much more frequency back in 2022.

Will 2025 be the year of the pantaleggings revival? Only time will tell.