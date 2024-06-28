Comic fans know that Robert Downey Jr. made Iron Man the behemoth it is today. After all, his portrayal of the titular superhero turned the billionaire tech whiz into one of the most beloved Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the 2013 Iron Man 3 premiere, however, Downey Jr. was undoubtedly upstaged by one co-star: Gwyneth Paltrow. As she walked the red carpet, all eyes were on her — and her butt-baring sheer number.

Gwyneth’s Sheer Number

The date was April 24, 2013, and Paltrow rolled up to the red carpet in a tri-colored gown in shades of white, black, and emerald green. Designed by Antonio Berardi, the fitted creation flirted with a semi-illusion effect. Set against the sheer black fabric, the milky parts of her dress popped and gave the illusion of a narrower halter gown atop her gauzy sleeves. So far, so fun.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

When she turned, however, she revealed just how risqué her look was. Thick, see-through panels on each side of the dress ran through the entire length of her gown and bared booty — no panty lines in sight.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Barely-There Makeup

To keep the focus on her daring dress, Paltrow kept everything else about her look simple. She used the faintest touch of smoky shadow and added a peach blush for a faint hint of color. She let her hair down in a sleek straight style, which perfectly framed her mismatched earrings: a stud and a shoulder dangler.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Controversial Reception

While sheer dresses are now the norm, they weren’t in 2013. In fact, the look was a little too bold for the times and Paltrow received a lot of flack online for her choice to skip underwear.

Days later, Paltrow appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told the host how she felt “humiliated” by the public’s reaction. She even joked about “being [People’s] most beautiful to the most humiliated in one day.”

Her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, however, quickly came to Paltrow’s defense. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, “It looked great on her … it showed off her body. It’s spirit without being vulgar.”

In this fashion girl’s humble opinion, the look was a slay, albeit a full decade ahead of its time. Iron Man could never.