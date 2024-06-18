Gwyneth Paltrow is making her way through Italy this summer and she’s been doing it in style. (Last week, the goop founder attended Jacquemus’ exclusive “La Casa” resort show in the Amalfi Coast wearing a chic black look from the brand’s collection.)

On June 16, the Iron Man actor dazzled in a crystal-encrusted gown as she celebrated Swarovski’s “Masters of Light: From Vienna to Milan” exhibition, now on display at the Palazzo Citterio in the Italian city.

Who better, then, to help the storied brand ring in the occasion than the iconic and multi-faceted Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth’s Swarovski Crystal Dress

Paltrow looked like a walking diamond as she posed for the camera at the historic Italian venue, Palazzo Citterio. Her slinky look featured a seemingly endless number of silver shining crystals. Apart from the sparkling embellishments, the cut of her dress (and the fact that she seems to have not bothered with a bra) reminded me of how she dressed in the ‘90s. It just goes to show how timeless her overall style really is.

The dress hit just above her ankle, revealing strappy sandals covered in — you guessed it — crystals.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The Shiny Details

The glamour didn’t stop there. The actress wore a statement necklace, and went for a pared back beauty look as she left her hair down and kept makeup minimal. The result? Her outfit did most of the talking.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paltrow embraced Swarovski creative director, Giovanna Battaglia — also drenched in Swarovski crystals from head-to-toe — upon arrival. Other celebrities in attendance included Jessica Alba, Laura Harrier, Barbie Ferreira, Madelaine Petsch, and Giveon.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images