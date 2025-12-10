Maximalism is trending for 2026. After years of minimalism ruling the runway, experts predict that bigger and bolder fashion will make a major comeback next season. Already, signs of a shift are apparent. This fall, funky patterns, bright pops of color, and the mob wife aesthetic have been popping up everywhere — including in the wardrobe of trendsetter Hailey Bieber.

The Rhode founder is nothing if not ahead of the curve. Though she’s been acing the “clean girl” aesthetic when it comes to beauty, she’s not afraid to add some spice to her style. Case in point: Bieber’s a longtime fan of sporting animal prints. In a recent Instagram photo dump, she showed off her talent for trend forecasting with a number of animal-inspired garments.

Hailey’s Zebra Print Pants

2025 saw a surge in leopard and cheetah print — even the controversial cowhide pattern gained some traction. Looking ahead to 2026, the style savants are switching up to another Y2K favorite: zebra print.

In a Dec. 8 photo dump, Bieber announced herself as an early adoptee of the trend, sharing a photo of her legs in a pair of velvet zebra print pants. Bieber paired the bold pants with another animal print pattern. In the photo, she showed just how well her cheetah print manicure complemented the striped bottoms.

In another close-up photo, Bieber wore a pair of open-toe shoes, sharing her matching cheetah-inspired pedicure.

Animal Print All Day, Every Day

In the photo dump, Bieber made her devotion to furry fashion clear, sporting a few more animal-inspired outfits. In another shot, she wore a fuzzy cheetah print jacket over a black button-down top, left open at her navel. She paired the jacket with light-wash jeans, a baseball cap, and mules — crafting the ultimate model-off-duty look.

Bieber’s accessories also contributed to her animal print takeover. In another look, she wore a black leather jacket, paired with jeans, sunnies, and a gray scarf. For a purse, she used an oversized leopard print clutch.

Now’s the time to resurrect your favorite zebra print pieces.