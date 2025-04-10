Hailey Bieber was born in the wrong decade, sartorially speaking. Though she’s thriving as one of fashion’s leading muses, her sleek minimalist aesthetic would be much more at home in the ’90s, when understated, elegant ensembles reigned supreme. There is, however, one clothing category that brings out her maximalist side: bikinis.

Bieber has never met an ostentatious swimsuit she didn’t like. It’s as if her low-key style goes out of office whenever she does. Thus far, she’s rocked fuzzy sets with equally furry boots, bikini tops made with seashells, and has accessorized her slinky sets with stacks of chunky bangles, body chains, or leopard-print fur coats. Her latest bikini falls squarely under the flamboyant umbrella. Though the styling was bare, the print was very, very loud. Roaring, in fact.

Hailey’s Tiger Print Bikini

The Rhode founder and her husband, Justin Bieber, headed to Coachella to catch the annual fête’s first weekend. And she embraced the festival vibe (and temps) in a teeny, tiny bikini. She wore a rectangular, bandeau-esque top with the skinniest straps and paired it with similarly stringy bottoms tied on each side.

For a spicier high-cut look, she pulled the straps high up her waist, which starkly contrasted with the low-crotch style. The entire set was crafted in a tiger print, with a mellow yellow base and black stripes.

Instagram/haileybieber

She Loves The Maximalist Beach Style

Bieber’s history of slipping into tiny swim sets has long been chronicled. And her beachside looks have surprisingly been lined with maximalist ensembles, a complete 180 from her regular aesthetic.

In January 2024, for example, she launched a calendar for Rhode, in which she modeled a different suit each month. Among the more impractical ones (hello, seashell bra), one look was the complete opposite of beach-friendly. She wore a rectangular bra top and matching tie-waist bottoms completely covered in fuzz and likely to be ruined by saltwater.

She slipped into another set to ring in 2025. At her NYE party, she stripped to a coquette-inspired pink-and-white set, which she styled with something unexpected. Instead of a kaftan, kimono, or sarong, typical resort wear coverups, she paired hers with a leopard print fur coat à la the mob wife aesthetic.

Instagram/justinbieber