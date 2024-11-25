Hailey Bieber forgot her a few clothing items as she rang in her 28th birthday in a sultry mob wife-coded outfit. As the Rhode Skin maven celebrated becoming a “tini bit older” on Friday, Nov. 22, she glammed up her martini-themed bash by stepping out in stacks of megawatt diamond necklaces, a plunging jacket (sans bra), and barely-there black furry briefs (because who needs pants these days?).

Loud luxury was the style memo of her big day as Bieber showed off a head-turning black suede leather coat lined with fuzzy black fur along the ultra-deep plunging neckline and the sleeves. The model, who celebrated her “28-tini” party surrounded by celebrity besties like Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye, leaned into the cocktail theme with a tower of espresso martinis, a stuffed olive-inspired martini, neon martini decor, and a martini-themed cake.

While Bieber chose her signature glazed doughnut beauty look for her night out, her monochromatic 28th birthday outfit took things to the next level.

Hailey’s Furry Black Jacket

The social media star’s jacket was held together only by a small leather tie at the waist, flashing her cleavage and a hint of toned midriff at the bottom.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

To offset the low cut of her coat, which plunged all the way to her rib cage, Bieber draped her neck in stacks of blinged-out diamond tennis necklaces and added statement diamond cuff earrings, a further nod to the luxe mob wife aesthetic.

She Left The Pants At Home

The model left her pants and her typical clean girl look at home as she styled the jacket as a dress. In photos shared on Bieber’s Instagram account, as well as images reposted by party guests, a pair of matching black hot pants in a fuzzy fabric could be seen peeking out from underneath.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

The star, who recently welcomed her baby boy, Jack Blues, kept the focus on her legs with sheer black tights and slingback black pointy-toed heels.

Her Cinnamon Glazed Beauty Look

While Bieber’s birthday outfit was a departure from her usual fashion MO, her glam took it back to the beauty staples that her fans know and love. Wearing her brown hair in a sleek, middle-parted half-up hairstyle with subtle blonde highlights woven in, the model showed off her diamonds and her signature glazed beauty look.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

In an Instagram Reel posted by the official Rhode account, the star shared a GRWM video of her using her Peptide Lip Tint in the new Cinnamon Roll shade to create a glossy brown pout.

Using her Freckle and Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush shades to get the perfect just-flushed look, Bieber kept the martini theme going with her nails. Her cop-worthy manicure — a light blue background painted with tiny green stuffed olives — was the icing on the cake.