Hailey Bieber Just Brought Back The Gilet At LFW

Some of the biggest names from the worlds of fashion and show business descended on London between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21 for the capital’s annual Fashion Week celebrations. On Monday, Feb. 20, the likes of Naomi Campbell, Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Charli XCX, and Louis Vuitton’s newest Creative Director, Pharrell Williams, attended the Moncler Genius show at Olympia London. However, it was Hailey Bieber’s mini puffer gilet that wound up stealing the show.

As the Daily Mail notes, Hailey attended the London Fashion Week event wearing a cropped white Moncler gilet over a chic black dress, and finished off her LFW ensemble with a simple pair of strappy black heels. Hailey also sported a sleek and straight bob haircut and accessorised the outfit with silver earrings and black micro sunglasses.

The model’s husband, Justin Bieber, also paid tribute to Moncler at the brand’s London presentation, opting for a metallic blue jacket and oversized jeans.

Those hoping to replicate Hailey’s London Fashion Week style can absolutely do so — if you are willing to shell out £799 ($967) for the Moncler Genius X Alyx Fraxinus Cropped Puffer Vest...

Hailey made her Fashion Week appearance just days after sharing a red polka-dot Valentine’s Day look on Feb. 14 with her 50.6 million Instagram followers. The strapless mini dress featured huge bows across the front, and the model topped off the look with an oversized leather jacket and red strappy heels. Hailey also opted for her signature dewy (AKA glazed donut) beauty look.