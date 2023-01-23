With 2023 well underway (and Valentine’s Day just around the corner), intentions and resolutions for the New Year are in full swing — and for some, they’ve made the conscious decision to enter a powerful new era. Whether you’re focusing on sticking to a new wellness routine, or entering your soft girl era (IYKYK): Changing your hair often means you’re ready to change your life, too. The Rhode founder and undisputed it-girl of 2022 — I’m talking Hailey Bieber, of course — has done just that.

In an impromptu TikTok video and quite a few Instagram stories thereafter, she debuted her (typically long) bronde tresses chopped into a shoulder-skimming bob with the simple comment: “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️.” And immediately, the moment has likely become endless hair inspo for countless salon visits to come.

In recent months, many other A-list celebs have gone for the big chop — like Zendaya, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Florence Pugh, and Millie Bobby Brown, to name a few. And as Bieber is undoubtedly one of the leading tastemakers of late (I think we can all agree that glazed donut nails were a cultural reset), her major hair transformation cements that 2023 may just be the year of the bob.

Styled with a subtle, beachy wave and some minimal texture, Bieber looked youthful and refreshed with her new ‘do. And not all that much later, the mogul took to her IG stories to reveal what blunt bob-wearing fictional film character is perhaps her main source of inspo for the new look, saying: “Margot Tenenbaum for the foreseeable future.”

@haileybieber @haileybieber

If you’re looking to change up your look in a major way this season, you may want to take notes from Bieber and just go for it ...