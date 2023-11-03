Hailey Bieber Forgot To Wear Pants In Her New Rhode Skin Campaign

While Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have certainly tempted me to try ditching bottoms for my next night out, no-pants outfits are usually reserved for self-care nights in my bathroom (everything showers, facial masks, hair treatments — you know the deal).

For her latest Rhode Skin campaign, Bieber tapped into that exact energy. Taking style cues from her nighttime routine, she went pantsless in gray undies and not much else — an outfit I will undoubtedly be recreating tonight before bed.

Hailey's Pantsless Ensemble

Departing from the beaches-and-bikinis aesthetic she usually embodies for Rhode promos, Bieber posed casually on a retro-looking bathroom floor.

The founder went full pajama mode, wearing her oversized T-shirt inside out (a clever and relatable styling move), with heather gray boyshorts and a pair of chunky, white tube socks (my lazy day outfit formula). Her visible undies appear to be an intentional styling choice, given that they match the signature dusty shade of Rhode Skin packaging.

Continuing the “Get Un-Ready With Me” vibes, Bieber opted for minimal jewelry — just gold hoops and her 18-karat gold Tiffany & Co. wedding ring. She parted her “cinnamon cookie butter” bob down the middle, with a natural-looking wave.

She’s A No-Pants Pro

Her new campaign is a surprisingly cozy detour from Bieber’s signature polished aesthetic. Though she has incorporated hot pants into her outfit rotation before, she usually styles the trend in a very different way.

After sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week’s Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2024 presentation last month, the model donned a pair of high-waisted undies from Petar Petrov. She layered the briefs over a nude Alaïa bodysuit along with a floor-grazing leather coat.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber finished off her “quiet luxury”-inspired look with sheer black tights, Jimmy Choo pumps, and a variety of Saint Laurent accessories.

The Rhode Skin Care Kit

Let us not forget the reason for the pantsless season: to highlight the relaunch of Rhode’s newly-launched skin care kit.

Packed with Bieber’s “everyday essentials,” the pack comes complete with four full-size essentials: Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and, of course, the viral Peptide Lip Treatment.

Leave it to Bieber to make skin care sexy.