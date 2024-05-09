ICYMI, congratulations are in order. Justin and Hailey Bieber got married for the third time in six years. On Thursday, May 9, the couple shared snippets of their hyper-intimate vow renewal ceremony on Instagram.

Wedding bells aside, they also celebrated a much bigger milestone: they’re expecting a baby. Like everything Hailey does, the mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in the chicest way possible.

Hailey’s Vow Renewal Dress

Their renewal could’ve been straight out of pages of a fashion magazine. The couple had their ceremony in a grassy field, with no one but the minister in sight. In line with his sartorial DNA, Justin went the casual route, wearing a loose collared shirt, trousers, and a fuzzy zip-up sweater. He accessorized his laid-back take on the three-piece suit with a backwards baseball cap, naturally.

Hailey, however, looked apropriately bridal. The Rhode founder donned a lacy dress with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The simple column silhouette was a smart choice — it wrapped snugly around her baby bump to fully display it in all its glory. This dress was also reminiscent of the wedding dress Hailey wore during her 2019 nuptials (but more on that later).

Packing on the lace, Hailey wrapped a sheer lace veil around her head like a scarf, its ends flowing over her shoulders like a quasi-capelet. Between the hair accessory and her sleek black sunglasses, the outfit gave serious La Dolce Vita energy.

Her OG Wedding Gown

This marks the third wedding ceremony for the couple. Hailey and Justin first tied the knot in 2018 at a New York City courthouse. A year later, they had the big wedding, AKA their first vow renewal, replete with a stacked guest list and three-outfit changes. It was Hailey’s ceremony dress, however, that her recent bridal gown recalled.

In 2019, Hailey wore an ivory number custom-made by the late Virgil Abloh, with a boned bodice and tongue-in-cheek inscriptions — a playful Off-White signature. “Wedding Dress” was embroidered in tiny pearl beadings near the small of her back, while her tulle veil featured the inscription “Till Death Do Us Part.” Like her 2024 dress, the original gown also featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and decadent lace.

Her New Wedding Ring

Along with the baby bump debut, both parents-to-be also debuted new wedding bands. Bieber’s previous wedding bands — yes, multiple — were pavé diamond circlets that sandwiched her oval-cut engagement ring, each bending to follow its contours.

Instagram/justinbieber

Her new bling, however, is a classic diamond infinity band — simple and elegant. Justin wore a similar one for a romantic matching moment.

Congratulations all around.