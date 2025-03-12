Hailey Bieber is a fashion week veteran, having walked her fair share of buzzy shows. While she’s always chic and fashion-forward on any catwalk, her style is typically in the hands of the designers she’s modeling for. When she’s off the runway, however, is when her sartorial sensibilities truly shine. Take her recent Paris Fashion Week outing.

The Rhode founder was spotted in the French capital on Monday, March 10, to catch the Saint Laurent show the following day. And in a span of those two days, with just two sightings, she made headlines for her chic ’fits.

Hailey’s Front-Row Style

As a Saint Laurent ambassador, Bieber attended the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 show and showed her support from the front row. Despite not being on the runway (like her supermodel friend Bella Hadid), she still served as a walking billboard for the brand, dressed chicly in its wares.

Her base piece was simple: a black ribbed-knit micro minidress. Almost everyone has a ribbed knit piece in their wardrobe since the fabric is ultra-casual and can be worn for any low-key outing (like an errand or coffee run). Bieber, however, being the style whiz she is, took the off-duty fave and made it fashion week-appropriate by topping it off with an edgy leather jacket with multiple pocket details.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her accessories helped, too. Keeping the sleek, monochromatic vibe going, the Rhode founder accessorized with ultra-sheer dotted stockings and pointed-toe pumps with gold anklet ankle straps that were practically jewelry.

Her Second Leg-Baring Look

The night before, Bieber was spotted exploring Paris in another minidress. This time, it was a pearlescent crushed velvet coat dress with a similarly leg-baring hem. However scant the fabric was in the bottom half of her look, the top part was material-heavy. It featured long sleeves and boxy, oversized shoulders.

She leaned into the pearly theme with oversized pearl earrings, and further accessorized with a gray top-handle bag with eye-inspired embroidery. If the bag wasn’t already a giveaway, the entire number was Schiaparelli. (Yes, even the crushed velvet mules.)

Best Image / BACKGRID

The mini is officially her PFW uniform.