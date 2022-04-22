Hailey Bieber Just Revived Low-Rise Parachute Pants At Coachella

Coachella kicked off with a bang last weekend, with a flurry of famous faces flocking to the desert for the annual music festival. Hailey Bieber was amongst them — and one of the best dressed, at that.

Bieber’s stylist Dani Michelle, posted a few of the model’s ‘fits from the first weekend. Expertly merging decades, Bieber wore a vintage, oversized leather jacket paired with a cropped Aerosmith band tee, and — you guessed it — low-rise pants. She chose a baggy, charcoal gray parachute style from the brand Jaded London that hit right at her hip bones. This very ‘00s look gave way to equally voluminous platform Balenciaga sneakers.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen Mrs. Bieber bringing back the early-aughts’ favorite. During April alone, she went full-on Sporty Spice in a Fila sweater vest and low-slung track pants that gave the exact same vibe. She isn’t the only one that has been indulging in the resurgence of the roomy, 2000s staple, however. Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and more can’t seem to get enough of the trend as of late.

TLDR; you can expect to see a whole lot more low-rise parachute pants this summer...whether you like it or not.

