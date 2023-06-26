Hailey Bieber Rocked The Exposed Undies Trend With A “Soft Girl” Twist

Hailey Bieber is the model that keeps on serving. Even on relaxed daylight outings, the rhode founder takes fresh-off-the-runway pieces and wears them with gusto. And best believe she always adds her own brand of casual cool to any look.

On Thursday, while out with her friend Justine Skye in sunny Los Angeles, Bieber wore a gauzy white slip dress from Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2023 collection. The cowl-neck number gave ’90s minimalist vibes, down to its diaphanous texture.

While many style stars typically pair the Hollywood-favorite see-through look with the exposed undies trend, flaunting thongs, G-strings, and other booty-baring undergarments, Bieber took a slightly different approach. Bieber reached for basic white hipster briefs and embraced the “soft girl” aesthetic, a look known for its ultra-feminine, bashful vibe.

She merchandised the dress with other items from the Italian brand, including metallic silver and green Orbit sneakers, which she casually wore with socks. She also slung a Mini Sardine cross-body bag over her shoulder. (Her BFF Kendall Jenner also co-signed the top-handle purse, which is set to be one of this summer’s hottest bags.) To top off the look, Bieber accessorized with black sunnies, a simple gold chain, and a gold watch.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

I’m living for her soft girl era.