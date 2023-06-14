Even before the weather turned warm, Hailey Bieber has been rocking the pantsless look in her off-duty ensembles. (Remember when she wore a hoodie sans bottoms in the middle of January?)

Now that temperatures are finally primed for the buzzy, skin-baring trend, Bieber once again took to the no-pants look. And like her usual off-duty ensembles, the model threw on a comfy ‘fit with a cool girl sporty edge.

On Tuesday, while out in LA with friend Lori Harvey, the rhode founder looked chic in an oversized black jersey — a fun take on athleisure. Typically reserved for athletes, the top had a “DIME 50” written on it. If you’re about to go through the catalog of sports Hall of Famers to figure out who it belongs to, don’t. The text wasn’t actually referring to a sports legend but the Montreal-based skate brand, Dime. (The shirt retails for $140 and is still available to shop, for those wondering.)

Forgoing pants, Bieber played up the sports aesthetic with black and white sneakers and white socks. She further merchandised the look with a tan handbag, black sunnies, and dainty jewelry that included layers of chain necklaces, hoop earrings, rings, and a watch.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Love this vibe for her.