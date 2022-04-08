Not to knock the holidays, but summertime is the most wonderful time of the year. After all, it’s the season for sandal shopping, getaway planning, and, of course, long-awaited warm weather. Naturally, it also means pedicures and cutely polished toes that peek out from underneath the hems of sundresses. But which nail color should you choose? Some people have a different approach to manicure shades for their feet versus their fingertips. Whether you fall into that camp or not, Bustle called on celebrity manicurists Kait Mosh and Brittney Boyce to help us spot the biggest summer 2022 toenail polish color trends poised to take over salon chairs.
Mosh has done the nails of celebs like Katy Perry, Audra Day, and Kendall Jenner, while Boyce is the founder of press-on extension brand Nails of LA, a line that’s been seen on Kim Kardashian and Olivia Rodrigo — so you can trust their insight. Their predictions? This season’s hottest hues range from soft and subtle to bright and bold. Keep scrolling for six toenail polish color trends that are sure to turn heads.
We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.