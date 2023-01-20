I don’t know what the weather is like where you are, dear reader, but in Brooklyn, New York, it’s certainly not warm enough to go bare-legged. As I write this, I’m wrapped up in two blankets sitting in front of a space heater on full blast. But celebs love to defy weather conditions with their sartorial choices, and Hailey Bieber is the latest to spark some warm weather envy.

On Thursday, she was seen out in sunny Los Angeles with hubby Justin. Hailey was sporting his fashion label Drew House, which has earned a following for its cheeky street style vibe. Hailey opted for one of the label’s bread-and-butter pieces, the Drew logo smiley face hoodie in an ultra bright neon green shade.

Taking a note from besties Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the model skipped pants altogether (#mood) and wore the baggy hoodie as a dress, exposing her bronzed legs. The rest of Bieber’s ‘fit was just as low-key, with a pair of simple black sunnies and a matching shoulder bag. Her New Balances shoes, on the other hand, were channeling major dad energy — but in a really cool way.

She has been known to rock the ‘90s and Y2K aesthetic, so this look feels very on-brand for the model.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Hailey’s exact hoodie isn’t available at the moment, you can still recreate her breezy aesthetic with just a few items.